Tottenham to name Thomas Frank as head coach after agreeing deal with Brentford

Tottenham have reached an agreement with Brentford to make Thomas Frank their next head coach, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs quickly set their sights on Frank after Ange Postecoglou was sacked last week – only 16 days after he secured Europa League success – and made an official approach to Brentford on Monday.

Discussions between Tottenham and Brentford initially centred on Frank’s current terms at the west London club, which were set to run until the summer of 2027 and contained a release clause reportedly in the region of £10million.

Justin Cochrane will move to Tottenham alongside Thomas Frank (Mike Egerton/PA)

Further talks were required over which backroom staff Frank would take to Spurs but, after days of negotiations, a deal was struck with Brentford on Thursday, PA understands.

Highly-rated Brentford first-team coach Justin Cochrane is set to follow Frank to Tottenham and in the process return to the club where he started his coaching journey.

London-born Cochrane has been part of Frank’s backroom staff since 2022, after he initially developed as a coach in Spurs’ youth-team before a spell at Manchester United.

Cochrane, 43, has earned a reputation as one of the brightest coaches in England and earlier this year joined Thomas Tuchel’s coaching staff for the national team alongside his role at Brentford under Frank.

Frank would take over a Spurs side which won a trophy for the first time since 2008 with victory in the Europa League final last month but finished 17th in the Premier League.

The ex-Brondby boss has transformed Brentford during his seven-year spell in charge, with promotion from the Championship in 2021 followed by him establishing the club as a Premier League regular despite a modest budget.

Christian Eriksen, who played under Frank at Brentford and starred during a seven-year spell at Spurs, backed his compatriot to be a success at his former club.

“I think he is the right coach for Tottenham,” Eriksen told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

“I have had Thomas at various times and I think he is the perfect match for Tottenham, and it would be great if Thomas takes on that challenge.

“His personality, his way of playing and his way of being. And the club considering where they were last season – they won a trophy of course – but they are in the process of building something up, and I am sure that Thomas is a good man to bring in.”