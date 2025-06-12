Thomas Frank appointed Tottenham boss on three-year deal

Thomas Frank has been confirmed as Tottenham’s new head coach on a three-year deal.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy moved swiftly for former Brentford boss Frank after they dismissed Ange Postecoglou only 16 days on from Europa League glory.

Following negotiations with Brentford during the past week over Frank’s release clause and backroom staff, the 51-year-old has been announced as Tottenham head coach and will bring with him Justin Cochrane, who will return to the club where he started his coaching journey more than a decade ago.

A club statement read: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Thomas Frank as our new head coach on a contract that runs until 2028.

“In Thomas we are appointing one of the most progressive and innovative head coaches within the game. He has a proven track record in player and squad development and we look forward to him leading the team as we prepare for the season ahead.”

Frank is the 14th permanent head coach of Daniel Levy’s 24-year tenure as Spurs chairman and will take over a club which won the Europa League last month but finished 17th in the Premier League.

Tottenham’s first trophy since 2008 did not prevent Postecoglou losing his job, with a statement last Friday citing it as “one of the toughest decisions” the board has made.

A club record in the Premier League of 22 defeats ultimately cost Postecoglou, even though he faced a winter injury crisis and prioritised Europa League success over league fixtures during the latter months of the season.

Ange Postecoglou, left, embraces Thomas Frank before February’s Premier League clash between Tottenham and Brentford (John Walton/PA)

Postecoglou’s dismissal sparked a flurry of tributes from Spurs players and Frank’s initial task in north London will be to stabilise a shocked dressing room.

However, the Danish coach has gained a reputation for excellent man-management skills during his impressive seven-year spell in charge of Brentford, where he won 136 of his 317 matches as head coach.

“It has been a pleasure working alongside Thomas,” Brentford director of football Phil Giles said.

“There have been so many special moments with Thomas and nobody will ever forget the day at Wembley for the play-off final or that emotional first Premier League game against Arsenal.

“We will never forget Thomas, but now it is time to thank him and take the next steps in our journey with a new leader who we believe can be just as successful and influential.”

After a rocky start, Frank turned Brentford into one of the most entertaining teams in the Championship and clinched play-off success at Wembley in 2021 – despite the departures of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma.

Ex-Brondby boss Frank showed his supreme adaptability once in the top flight as his previously free-scoring side switched to a disciplined and organised unit, which frequently changed between a 4-3-3 and a 3-5-2 system.

It enabled Frank to establish Brentford as a Premier League regular despite a modest budget and even the loss of Ivan Toney last summer failed to halt their momentum.

During the 2024-25 campaign, Brentford recorded their best tally of top-flight wins (16) and goals (66) to secure a 10th-placed finish which further caught the attention of Tottenham.

Justin Cochrane, left, is among the coaches moving from Brentford along with Frank (Andrew Matthews/PA)

An official approach from Spurs was made on Monday before negotiations concluded on Thursday after an agreement had been reached over Frank’s release clause – reported to be in the region of £10m – and his backroom staff.

Frank has brought Cochrane with him to Tottenham along with Chris Haslam, previously Brentford’s head of athletic performance, and first-team analyst Joe Newton.

This move will also reunite Frank with Andreas Georgson, who spent a year at Brentford as a set-piece coach and now moves from Manchester United to Spurs, and technical director Johan Lange, who worked with Frank at Lyngby in their native Denmark and tried to bring him to Aston Villa in 2022.

Even though Frank has failed to win any major silverware, he can change that when he manages Spurs for the first time competitively on August 13 in the UEFA Super Cup against Champions League winners Paris St Germain.