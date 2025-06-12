Napoli confirm arrival of Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City

Napoli have confirmed Kevin De Bruyne is to join them from Manchester City.

The Belgium playmaker is out of contract at City this summer.

De Bruyne, 33, will move to the Serie A champions after 10 years at City in which he won the Premier League six times and the Champions League.

A tweet from Napoli, which showed De Bruyne sitting on a throne, read: “King Kev is here.”

A further tweet read, “Welcome to SS Napoli Kevin De Bruyne”, while club president Aurelio De Laurentiis also released a photograph of himself shaking hands with the player.

No contract details have yet been given.

The move had been widely anticipated after De Laurentiis confirmed talks had been held with De Bruyne last month. He also revealed De Bruyne had already bought property in the area.

De Bruyne had previously expressed hope of staying at City but the club decided not to offer him a new deal as they undertake an overhaul of the squad following an underwhelming season.

He leaves City as one of the most decorated players in the club’s history having helped them to 16 trophy successes since moving from Wolfsburg in a £55million deal in 2015.