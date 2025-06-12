Matheus Cunha completes move to Manchester United on a five-year deal

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves on a five-year deal with the option of a further year.

United effectively completed the deal on June 1 after activating a £62.5million release clause in the 26-year old’s contract.

Cunha scored 31 goals in 76 appearances for Wolves after completing a permanent move from Atletico Madrid in 2023.

Cunha said: “It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player.

“Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother’s house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt.

“I can’t wait for the start of pre-season to get to know my teammates and prepare for the season ahead.

Mateus Cunha scored 31 goals in 76 appearances for Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)

“All my focus is now on working hard to become a valuable part of the team, and helping get this club back to the top.”

Cunha became Ruben Amorim’s first summer signing on June 1 as the head coach sets about overhauling his squad after a miserable domestic campaign and a Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

The striker helped his country qualify for the World Cup finals on Tuesday when he set up the only goal for Vinicius Jr. in a 1-0 win over Paraguay.

United’s director of football Jason Wilcox added: “Bringing in Matheus was one of our main priorities for this summer, so we are delighted to have completed his signing so early in the window.

“He has all the qualities we are looking for as we seek to build a strong, dynamic and entertaining team capable of challenging for the biggest honours.”