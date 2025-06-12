Man City agree £12.5m fee for Rosenborg teenager Sverre Nypan

Manchester City have agreed a fee of £12.5million with Rosenborg for teenager Sverre Nypan, the PA news agency understands.

The 18-year-old midfielder’s arrival would follow those of Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Tijani Reijnders and Marcus Bettinelli in a busy summer at the Etihad Stadium.

Personal terms are still to be finalised and it is expected, if the deal is completed, that Nypan would be sent out on loan to gain experience.

Nypan made his first-team debut at Rosenborg at the age of 15 and is a Norway Under-21 international.