Great Britain’s most successful alpine ski racer Dave Ryding to retire

Dave Ryding, Great Britain’s most successful alpine ski racer, will retire at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 38-year-old made history in January 2022 by becoming the first British alpine skier to win World Cup gold thanks to victory in the Kitzbuhel slalom.

He hopes to compete at the fifth Winter Olympics of his career in February next year at the Milan-Cortina Games in Italy.

“Competing internationally, representing my country on the World Cup circuit, and going to four Olympic Games so far has been the privilege of a lifetime,” Ryding said in a statement.

“I’ve always said that I’d only carry on for as long as I think I can perform to my best level, and making this decision now frees me up to give one last push to try and go one step further over the next season.”

Lancashire-born Ryding has been a regular on the World Cup circuit since 2009 and achieved seven podium places, including his landmark gold.

The slalom specialist finished sixth in the 2025 Alpine World Championships – Britain’s best men’s result since 1934.

“It’s been one hell of a journey, and I’ve loved every second of it,” he said. “Now it’s time to make this final season a special one.”