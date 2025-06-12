Emma Raducanu set to become British number one after Katie Boulter defeat

Emma Raducanu will become British number one on Monday after Katie Boulter bowed out at Queen’s with a 2-6 6-3 6-2 second-round defeat to Russian fifth-seed Diana Shnaider at the Andy Murray Arena.

Boulter, who replaced 2021 US Open winner Raducanu in the top spot exactly two years ago, looked sharp in her first set, saving two break points, breaking the Russian’s serve twice, and hitting 10 winners.

But, after landing close to three quarters of her first serves in the first set, the issues that had plagued Boulter in her gritty 7-6 (4) 1-6 6-4 victory over Australian qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday returned to haunt her in the second and third sets on an afternoon the Briton double-faulted nine times.

“I actually think today, the first set was some of the best grass court tennis I have played,” said Boulter, who now turns her attention to defending her title at Nottingham next week.

“I felt a lot sharper on the ball than I did in my first round. I think it’s just week by week. I mean, look, grass court tennis is very quick.

“Anything can happen. As you can see today, the match was very topsy-turvy. I find that a lot on grass. It’s just racking up the wins and continuing, trusting and believing week in, week out. You know, there are going to be some tough losses along the way, and that’s kind of tennis.”

Katie Boulter will lose points from her Nottingham victory (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The timing of this new tournament – the first time Queen’s has hosted women’s tennis in 52 years – means Boulter is down points, because she won Nottingham last year in the same week, allowing Raducanu to just usurp her for the time being.

Boulter was largely unbothered by the development, even looking forward to the challenge, adding: “Tennis is a funny one. You know, some people lose 250 points one week, some people lose zero, some people lose 100.

“It’s something that happens every single week. I’m very well aware that I lost 250 this week, because Nottingham was next week and the scheduling’s been different.

“Of course I personally want to be getting my ranking moving in the right direction. I’m very happy for her to be British number one, but at the same time, it’s going to be fun for me to chase her now, and I think she’s been doing that for a while. Now it’s kind of my turn.”

Compatriot Heather Watson also bowed out in the last-16 after she was beaten 6-4 6-2 by former Wimbledon champion and fourth seed Elena Rybakina.