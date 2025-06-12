Andy Robertson reveals talks over future but welcomes competition at Liverpool

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has held talks about his future but insists he welcomes the competition which looks set to arrive this summer in the shape of Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

The 31-year-old Scotland captain is entering the final year of his contract and last season was something of a mixed bag in terms of his form.

Having seen long-time team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold run down his deal in order to join Real Madrid, Robertson may face reduced playing time should the club’s chase for the £45million-rated Cherries full-back be successful, as expected.

Andy Robertson is entering the final year of his contract (John Walton/PA)

But the Scot remains positive about his future and the challenge ahead.

“We have discussed it, of course we have. We’ve had good discussions with me and the club but what the future holds I am not sure,” Robertson told Sky Sports News about his contract.

“I need a rest after a long season and then I look forward to pre-season, that’s all my focus is, I can’t look too far ahead. I never have done that so I am not going to start doing that now.

“I know the position I am in and I have only got a year left and a lot is getting spoken about and getting said but my full focus is on being a dad for the next couple of weeks and enjoying that time with the kids.

“Then I will try to come back in the best possible shape for pre-season and then we’ll see what the future holds when these decisions come.”

On the potential arrival of Kerkez, a 21-year-old Hungary international, he added: “The club have identified certain positions where they want to get new blood in, it looks like players we’re linked to are all younger players and they are all exciting players as well.

“When you play for a big club like Liverpool you expect challenges, you expect competition and I have always faced that, everyone here has faced that in their own positions and I expect nothing less.

“I want the club to be ambitious, they are doing that and wherever we fit into that, if we’re happy with our role, we stay and we do it and if not then I am sure there will be a few out the door as well but that’s the nature of football.”