Thomas Tuchel would like to extend stay as England head coach until Euro 2028

Thomas Tuchel would be keen to extend his deal and lead England into Euro 2028 even if they do not win next summer’s World Cup.

The 51-year-old began life as Gareth Southgate’s successor at the turn of the year and, having started with three qualifications victories, tasted defeat for the first time in a friendly against Senegal on Tuesday.

That 3-1 friendly loss at the City Ground ended in boos but did not dim Tuchel’s enthusiasm for a job he is contracted to until after next year’s World Cup in North America.

A home Euros follows hot on the heels of that tournament and the head coach admits he likes the idea of extending his deal with the Football Association.

Tuchel’s side were beaten by Senegal on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I will always be tempted to stay because I love the group and I love the opportunity,” Tuchel told talkSPORT. “It’s an honour to be English head coach.

“I know what’s coming after (the World Cup), a huge tournament in England. I will always be tempted. I can tell you that even after the disappointing result yesterday.”

Asked if he would like to stay for Euro 2028 even if England did not lift the World Cup, the England head coach said: “If you ask me today, yes, because like I said, I feel that I’m in the right place.

“I enjoy to be where I am at the moment. I love the new challenge. I wanted a new challenge, I wanted a new environment.

“I feel the support, I feel the trust and the respect of the people in the federation. I love the group of players, I want to push them and it just feels right, so, yeah, a clear yes from my side.”