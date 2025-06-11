Kagiso Rabada five-for hands South Africa initiative before Australia fight back

Kagiso Rabada took five wickets as South Africa seized the early initiative in the World Test Championship final before Australia fought back on Wednesday.

Rabada overtook Allan Donald to become his country’s most prolific Test wicket-taker by claiming five for 51 as Australia were bowled out for 212 on the opening day at Lord’s.

Yet on what proved a fine day for seam bowling, Australia hit back to reduce the Proteas to 43 for four in their reply before the close.

Steve Smith ensured Australia recovered from a difficult start (Ben Whitley/PA)

Australia initially struggled in gloomy conditions after being put in to bat by Temba Bavuma.

Rabada made his mark early on as he removed Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green in the space of four deliveries.

Marco Jansen – who finished with three for 49 – also caused problems and accounted for Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head.

That left Australia 67 for four but their innings was repaired by the ever-dependable Steve Smith, who overcame a difficult start to carve out 66.

In the process he became the leading overseas Test run-scorer at Lord’s, reaching 591 before being caught – at the third attempt – by Jansen at slip off the spin of Aiden Markram.

He had shared in a fifth-wicket stand of 79 with Beau Webster, who had survived two lbw scares in his own less-than-convincing start.

The first saw him escape on review and the second, off Rabada, would have seen him removed if Bavuma had reviewed.

He rode out those difficulties as he went on to top-score in the innings with 72 from 92 deliveries.

He helped Australia to 190 for five at tea but then Keshav Maharaj prompted a collapse by bowling Alex Carey, who attempted an ill-fated reverse sweep on 23.

Australia got themselves back into the game before the close of day one (Ben Whitley/PA)

Rabada returned to account for Pat Cummins and Webster and finished off the innings by bowling Mitchell Starc after Jansen had cleaned up Nathan Lyon. It took his career wicket tally to 332, two ahead of Donald.

South Africa’s batters were unable to build on the work of their attack as Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder and Tristan Stubbs all fell in a difficult 22-over session.

Starc took two for 10 with Josh Hazlewood and Cummins grabbing a wicket apiece.