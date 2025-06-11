Brazil clinch World Cup spot as Carlo Ancelotti enjoys home debut in charge
Brazil secured a spot at the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Paraguay in a successful home debut for new manager Carlo Ancelotti.
The Italian’s second match in charge made for a memorable night in Sao Paulo, courtesy of Vinicius Jr’s 43rd-minute goal.
The hosts dominated possession, but managed just four shots on target as Paraguay took the result down to the wire.
The result was still much-improved from Ancelotti’s debut in last week’s goalless draw against Peru.
The win lifts Brazil to third in South American qualifying, level on points with second-placed Ecuador who sealed their World Cup place with a goalless draw in Peru.
The top six teams in CONMEBOL qualifying receive automatic qualification.
Elsewhere, first-place Argentina drew 1-1 with sixth-place Colombia after Thiago Almada’s goal in the 81st minute cancelled out Luis Diaz’s 24th-minute opener.