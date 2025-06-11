Brazil clinch World Cup spot as Carlo Ancelotti enjoys home debut in charge

Brazil secured a spot at the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Paraguay in a successful home debut for new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian’s second match in charge made for a memorable night in Sao Paulo, courtesy of Vinicius Jr’s 43rd-minute goal.

The hosts dominated possession, but managed just four shots on target as Paraguay took the result down to the wire.

Brazil’s Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal against Paraguay (Andre Penner/AP)

The result was still much-improved from Ancelotti’s debut in last week’s goalless draw against Peru.

The win lifts Brazil to third in South American qualifying, level on points with second-placed Ecuador who sealed their World Cup place with a goalless draw in Peru.

The top six teams in CONMEBOL qualifying receive automatic qualification.

Elsewhere, first-place Argentina drew 1-1 with sixth-place Colombia after Thiago Almada’s goal in the 81st minute cancelled out Luis Diaz’s 24th-minute opener.