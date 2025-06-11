2026 will probably be Anthony Joshua’s final year in boxing – Eddie Hearn

Next year will “probably” be Anthony Joshua’s last as a professional boxer, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

The 35-year-old former two-time heavyweight champion is yet to return to the ring after suffering a shock stoppage defeat in his IBF title fight against Daniel Dubois in September.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn believes taking on long-term rival Tyson Fury is the one thing left for Joshua to do before hanging up his gloves.

“Probably 2026 will be his last year in the sport,” Hearn said on The Ariel Helwani Show.

“I mean you never know, but thinking about it, it’s probably three fights away. If I’m advising AJ I’m thinking, ‘We’re back this year, two Tyson Fury fights, what else is there to do?’.

“He maybe could fight a Daniel Dubois, but I think for me, once AJ fights a Tyson Fury, he’s kind of done it all.

“I’d love him to have another crack at Dubois, I’d love him to have another crack at (Oleksandr) Usyk. If we get to 2026 and he’s firing on all cylinders then 2026 won’t be his last year.

“But for me, something feels right about beating Tyson Fury twice and then sailing off into the sunset.”