We can’t ask any more in terms of character – Northern Ireland’s Michael O’Neill

Michael O’Neill praised the character of his young Northern Ireland team after they hung on for a 1-0 friendly win over Iceland despite playing the final half an hour with 10 men in Belfast.

Isaac Price fired Northern Ireland in front in the 36th minute, but then had to make a goal-line clearance to deny Andri Gudjohnsen in the second half as O’Neill’s side came under pressure following the sending-off of Brodie Spencer.

That dismissal changed the game completely, but O’Neill was proud of the way his players responded as Northern Ireland won a match they finished with 10 men for the first time since their famous win over Spain in 1982.

Isaac Price celebrates scoring the winning goal (Liam McBurney/PA)

“We didn’t start the game well, we gave the ball away a lot,” O’Neill said. “They pressed us and we didn’t deal with that as well as we could…

“We struggled to get pressure on the ball, but really they didn’t cause us any threat either. It’s frustrating when you’re at home that you’re not having a bit more of a foothold and dominance.

“But we’re going to have to play like that so I think this team, they’ve got a strong character and desire when things are going against them to stay in the game…

“There’s a lot of things we can do better, but in terms of character, we can’t ask any more. In terms of defending as a team and as a unit without the ball, I thought we were excellent.”

Spencer was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity after tangling with Iceland skipper Hakon Haraldsson as he tried to break into the box, a decision which infuriated the Northern Ireland players as they surrounded referee Morten Krogh, and frustrated O’Neill.

“I think it’s a poor decision,” O’Neill said. “The referee doesn’t have a very good view of it. Brodie and the attacking player, it’s more like their legs get tangled than anything else.

“Daniel (Ballard) is a covering defender as well. And the first touch of the Iceland player goes right through Pierce (Charles), he doesn’t have the ball under control.

“But you see when the incident happens the referee (isn’t close) so he was very, very quick to produce a red card given he doesn’t have the benefit of VAR. I was disappointed with it because it obviously changes the game.”

Northern Ireland hung on well. As well as Price’s clearance off the line, Charles made a stoppage-time save to keep out Isak Johannesson’s header.

Price’s goal was another quality finish from the 21-year-old West Brom forward – his ninth international goal. George Saville won a challenge to prod it to him and after a couple of touches he bent a shot into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

“I don’t think there’s too many players come in and play international football and adapt to it as quickly as Isaac has,” O’Neill said. “He has that ability just to do something a little bit different, a little bit special. The goal is an example of that.

“But his biggest contribution to the team is off the ball and his running ability, his ability to press.

“When you’ve got that type of player who can score goals and has that level of technical ability, you’re always concerned about their off-the-ball play, but for him, it’s not a problem.”