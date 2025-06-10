Tottenham close to agreement with Brentford over Thomas Frank appointment

Tottenham are moving closer to reaching an agreement with Brentford over compensation to make Thomas Frank their new head coach, but talks will enter a third day, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs sacked Ange Postecoglou on Friday – 16 days after he led them to Europa League success – and quickly set their sights on Frank.

After positive initial talks over the weekend, confidence started to grow on Monday that Frank would be the man to replace Postecoglou and Tottenham made an official approach to their Premier League rivals later in the day.

Discussions continued into Tuesday and centred on Frank’s contract at Brentford, which runs until the summer of 2027 and contains a release clause reported to be in the region of £10million.

Talks are set to enter Wednesday, but an agreement between Spurs and Brentford over a compensation package to appoint Frank is close, PA understands.

Further progress is required over Frank’s backroom staff and how many will follow the Danish coach to Tottenham.

The 51-year-old would take over a Spurs side which won the Europa League last month but finished 17th in the Premier League.

One of the first decisions he would be faced with if appointed concerns the future of Tottenham captain Son Heung-min.

Son had a 12-month option in his current contract triggered in January.

“I still have one more year left on the contract,” Son said on Tuesday, as reported by Korean agency Yonhap.

“Rather than saying anything at this moment, I think we should all wait and see what happens.”