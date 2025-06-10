Steve Borthwick names 16 uncapped players in 36-man England training squad

England head coach Steve Borthwick has named 16 uncapped players in a 36-man training squad to prepare for the upcoming match against France and summer Tests against the United States and Argentina.

The group does not include players selected for the British and Irish Lions, or players from Bath and Leicester, who will contest the Gallagher Premiership final on Saturday.

Among the list of debutants is 21-year-old Saracens scrum-half Charlie Bracken, son of Kyran Bracken, who made 51 appearances for England and was part of the squad that won the 2003 World Cup.

The squad will converge on the England Rugby Performance Centre at Pennyhill Park for a four-day training camp, prior to the final summer touring squad being announced on June 23.

Regulars named in the group include the likes of George Ford and Henry Slade, while George Furbank continues his rehabilitation from injury and Joe Batley and George Martin are among a number of players who remain sidelined.