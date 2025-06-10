Rugby league star Sir Billy Boston’s knighthood ‘a little bit late’, says son

“Trailblazing” rugby league star Sir Billy Boston’s honour came “a little bit late”, his son said, as his father became a knight in a first for the sport.

Sir Billy, who scored 478 tries in 488 matches for Wigan after making the switch from rugby union in 1953, was knighted by the King in a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The 90-year-old, who was born in Wales, revealed in 2016 that he was living with vascular dementia.

Sir Billy Boston being Knighted by King Charles (Aaron Chown/PA)

Speaking after his father was knighted, Sir Billy’s son Stephen said: “It’s a really great honour. I think it has come a little bit late. It could have come a little bit earlier.”

Sir Billy’s knighthood was awarded before the latest round of honours has been publicly announced, amid concerns for his health.

It comes after a campaign by local councillors, MPs and leading figures in the sport to get him honoured – and Sir Billy’s family were supported by Josh Simons, the MP for Wakerfield, near Wigan, at the event.

Billy Boston during a Challenge Cup final at Wembley (PA Archive)

“It should have been a lot, a lot sooner,” Sir Billy’s son told the PA news agency. “130 years before a rugby league player got knighted.

“We’re all really appreciative, and very appreciative of all the support we’ve got from Wigan, the rugby league club, the local MP and all the fans.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it was an “historic wrong” that no rugby league player had been knighted before.

He said: “Billy Boston is a true trailblazer who has contributed hugely to rugby league. It is a historic wrong that a sport which is the backbone of so many communities has waited so long to receive this honour.

“Boston is a legend of the game who overcame prejudice to represent Great Britain and opened the door to a more diverse game.

“He’s left a truly enduring legacy and the first knighthood in rugby league could not go to a more deserving player.”

It is understood the Prime Minister has written to Sir Billy to congratulate him on the honour.

In 1954, he made history as the first non-white player to be selected for a Great Britain rugby league Lions tour, scoring 36 tries in 18 appearances around Australia and New Zealand, including a then-record four in one match against the Kiwis.

He made two more Lions tours in 1958 and 1962 and ended with 24 tries in 31 Test appearances for Great Britain.