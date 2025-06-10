Manchester City sign Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli

Manchester City have announced the signing of goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli from Chelsea.

The 33-year-old, who has signed a one-year contract, will provide back-up to first-choice keeper Ederson and regular deputy Stefan Ortega.

The former Fulham stopper’s arrival comes after it was confirmed on Monday that veteran Scott Carson would be leaving the club when his contract expired at the end of June.

Bettinelli will bolster the City goalkeeping ranks alongside Ederson (left) and Ortega (centre) after the departure of Scott Carson (right) (Adam Davy/PA)

Bettinelli said: “It’s an honour to sign for City. I have admired from afar what this club have achieved since Pep Guardiola arrived and now, I am excited to be a part of building on that success.”

Bettinelli, who made one senior appearance in four years at Stamford Bridge, is City’s second signing of the summer after the £31.3million arrival of left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves on Monday.

The announcement also follows confirmation of the appointment of former Liverpool assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders as manager Guardiola’s new number two.

The Dutchman, who has also coached at PSV Eindhoven, Porto and NEC Nijmegen, worked under both Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

He left Liverpool along with Klopp in the summer of 2024 and took up the post of manager at Red Bull Salzburg but was sacked last December.

He will be joined at the Etihad Stadium by a new set-piece coach in James French, who moves after 13 years at Liverpool.

Those appointments follow the departures of three members of Guardiola’s backroom staff in Juanma Lillo, Inigo Dominguez and Carlos Vicens at the end of the 2024-25 season.

City director of football Hugo Viana said: “Pepijn and James have each amassed huge experience working in their individual roles over the past few years.

“Their talent, application, work ethic and all-round commitment are totally aligned with the values that underpin how Pep wants football to be played.”