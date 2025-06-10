George Turner returns to Scotland squad for three-match South Pacific tour

George Turner has returned to the Scotland squad for the three-match summer tour of the South Pacific.

The hooker comes back into the fold for the games against Maori All Blacks, Fiji and Samoa after missing the last year of international rugby following his move to Kobelco Kobe Steelers in Japan, albeit he has since signed for Harlequins for next season.

Rory Darge, who co-captained Scotland along with Finn Russell in the last two Guinness Six Nations championships, is named captain.

There are three uncapped players named by head coach Gregor Townsend – stand-off Fergus Burke, back-row Alexander Masibaka and tighthead prop Fin Richardson – although all three have been involved before with the squad.

In the back row, Matt Fagerson has been included, despite missing end of season with Glasgow through injury.

But there is no place for Jack Dempsey, who has been sidelined by injury since the Six Nations win over Wales in March.

George Turner is back in the Scotland squad (Brian Lawless/PA)

Forwards Andy Onyeama-Christie and Max Williamson are back in after injury.

Scotland Under-20’s assistant coach Fergus Pringle has been appointed as forwards coach for the tour, deputising for John Dalziel, who will be with the British & Irish Lions.