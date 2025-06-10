England booed off after shock defeat to Senegal

Thomas Tuchel’s honeymoon period as England manager is well and truly over as boos greeted Tuesday’s shock 3-1 friendly loss to Senegal at the City Ground.

Three days after being jeered following a poor World Cup qualification win against minnows Andorra, Tuesday’s alarming display raised further questions a year out from their bid for glory in North America.

Harry Kane had got England off to a fine start against Senegal by continuing his run of scoring in every game under Tuchel, who was critical of his side’s efforts in Barcelona and spoke of his desire for the team to play with a smile.

Thomas Tuchel’s suffered a first defeat as England boss (Mike Egerton/PA)

But happiness was in short supply in Nottingham, where Anthony Gordon wasted a glorious chance shortly before Ismaila Sarr capitalised on poor defending by debutant Trevoh Chalobah and a sleeping Kyle Walker.

Senegal, ranked 19th in the world, were always going to be Tuchel’s toughest test since taking charge and Habib Diarra went on to fire through the legs of Dean Henderson, who had made some important saves on his second start.

Substitute Jude Bellingham thought he had levelled late on, only for Levi Colwill to be adjudged to have handled upon VAR review, and second-half introduction Cheikh Sabaly added another for the visitors in stoppage time.

This was England’s first ever defeat to an African side, having gone unbeaten in the previous 21 encounters, and looked possible from the outset with Idrissa Gueye and Nicolas Jackson denied early on by Henderson.

Harry Kane put England ahead early on (Nick Potts/PA)

But Tuchel’s side struck the first blow with just seven minutes on the clock in Nottingham.

Eberechi Eze did well to win the ball, with Conor Gallagher helping it wide for Gordon to get away a shot that former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy could only spill into the path of Kane to turn in from six yards.

Senegal responded well to that setback, with Henderson denying Diarra from distance before stopping Crystal Palace team-mate Sarr’s powerful header.

Gordon should have settled England’s nerves in the 28th minute by applying the finish Walker’s low cross merited, with that glaring miss under pressure at the far post proving costly.

Anthony Gordon missed a glorious close-range chance (Nick Potts/PA)

Henderson stopped Gueye but poor defending allowed Senegal to level in the 40th minute.

Chalobah failed to stop Jackson hooking over a cross that Sarr beat a switched-off Walker to turn home. The rusty-looking right-back was booked for a foul soon after his role in the first goal conceded under Tuchel.

England were breathing a sigh of relief five minutes later when Diarra lashed over, with Nottingham Forest favourite Morgan Gibbs-White’s introduction bringing a huge cheer.

Kane was among those withdrawn as part of that triple change but Ivan Toney was left on the bench, leaving England without an out-and-out striker.

Something needed to change from Tuchel’s perspective, but unfortunately it was the scoreline.

Diarra all too easily got behind left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly and ran on to drill through Henderson from a tight angle in the 62nd minute, sparking wild celebrations from the pockets of Senegal supporters.

Habib Diarra gives Senegal a deserved lead (Nick Potts/PA)

England were denied an almost immediate leveller as Eze smartly flicked on for Gibbs-White to test Mendy. The pair linked up brilliantly again soon after, with Saka denied expertly by Mendy’s right hand.

Henderson stopped Jackson scoring from distance and Pape Gueye struck narrowly wide as home fans became increasingly frustrated.

England looked to have been rescued in the 84th minute by substitute Bellingham, who took a touch and stabbed home from close range. But referee Stephanie Frappart was sent to the pitchside monitor and ruled the goal out for a handball by Colwill in the build-up.

Toney was finally introduced but the only other goal would come from a Senegalese boot as Lamine Camara broke and played across for Sabaly in stoppage time.