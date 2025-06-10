Emma Raducanu makes short work of opening win at Queen’s

Emma Raducanu got her grass court singles season off to an emphatic start after wrapping up a swift 6-1 6-2 victory over Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa to book her place in the second round at Queen’s.

The 22-year-old, who secured a first doubles victory with partner Katie Boulter on Monday, revealed before the tournament – the first time Queen’s has hosted women’s tennis in 52 years – that she was still managing ongoing back issues, playing down expectations for this WTA 500 event, boasting a £1million prize pot.

But wild card Raducanu was in fine form on Tuesday afternoon on centre court – the day before inaugurated as the Andy Murray Arena – where she dispatched Bucsa in just one hour and four minutes, much to the delight of the home crowd who were behind the 2021 US Open champion the whole way.

Emma Raducanu was ‘locked in’ during a comprehensive straight sets win (John Walton/PA)

“I must say I was quite locked in today,” Raducanu said on court. “I’m very pleased with my performance. I was a little bit nervous for sure at the beginning, it’s my first time playing on this court at Queen’s in London, and the support is incredible.

“I’m still trying to find my groove on this surface, there are certain shots that I feel like I am a little bit late on, so I’m working on that.

“I knew today was going to be a very difficult match. I actually lost to Cristina earlier on in the year, so I was really trying to fight and make sure that didn’t happen again.

“I was really trying to fight and get myself into the second round, because I just want to stay here playing at Queen’s as many matches as I possibly can.”

This was Raducanu’s first appearance on the west London venue’s marquee stage after making her Queen’s debut on the smaller Court One on Monday with British number one Boulter.

Katie Boulter finally saw off Ajla Tomljanovic (John Walton/PA)

The latter also punched her ticket to the second round but in much grittier fashion, battling to a 7-6 (4) 1-6 6-4 victory over Australian qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic.

“When I walked out it actually surpassed what I thought it would feel like when I kind of imagined it,” said Boulter, adding: “I think it’s very easy to get caught up in just trying to get your first grass court match, also coming to such an historic venue as well, which holds a lot of purpose and a lot of familiar feelings when I’ve come here before.”

Earlier, Heather Watson set up a second-round meeting with fourth seed and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina after upsetting world number 27 Yulia Putintseva, 107 places above her in the rankings, 6-4 6-3.

Former British number one Watson won all four of her break points to see off her Kazakh opponent in an hour and 22 minutes.

Tuesday’s results ensured four Britons qualified for the round of 16 after Sonay Kartal set up a meeting with American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova by beating Daria Kasatkina 6-1 3-6 6-3 on Monday.

It was not to be for British wildcard Fran Jones, however, who was defeated in straight 6-2 6-4 sets by American McCartney Kessler, while the other all-British pair in the doubles draw, Kartel and Jodie Burrage, were knocked out in a nervy 7-6 (8) 7-6 (1) defeat to Lyudmyla Kichenok and Erin Routliffe.