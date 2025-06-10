Canelo Alvarez to fight Terence Crawford in Las Vegas in September

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will take on Terence Crawford in a Las Vegas super-fight on September 13 – with UFC president Dana White announced as the bout’s co-promoter.

A September showdown had been pencilled in as the pair faced off following Alvarez’s lacklustre points win over William Scull last month to retain his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super-middleweight titles.

The date has now been firmed up, with former two-weight undisputed world champion Crawford, who has won all 41 professional contests, set to move up two divisions from light-middleweight to take on Alvarez.

Terence Crawford has won all 41 of his professional contests (Isabel Infantes/PA)

It has been dubbed the “fight of the century” by chairman of Saudi Arabia’s general entertainment authority Turki Alalshikh, who will promote the clash in collaboration with White.

“Turki wants to make the biggest fights that the fans want to see in boxing and this is right up my alley,” said White of a bout that is expected to land at the 65,000-seater Allegiant Stadium.

“Are you kidding me that the first boxing fight I’m going to get to promote is Canelo vs Crawford? It’s literally a once in a lifetime fight.”

It was also announced that Alvarez-Crawford will be broadcast globally by Netflix at no additional cost to its 300 million-plus subscribers.

Dana White will promote the bout (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“My perfect record speaks for itself,” Crawford said. “I am the best fighter in the world and no matter the opponent or weight class, I have always come out on top.

“On September 13, my hand will be raised once again as the world watches greatness.”

Alvarez, who has won 63 and drawn two of his 67 bouts in the paid ranks and been undisputed at 168lbs since 2021, said: “I’m ready to show once again that I am the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”