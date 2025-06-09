Tottenham close in on appointing Thomas Frank as new head coach

Tottenham are closing in on making Brentford boss Thomas Frank their next head coach, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs sacked Ange Postecoglou on Friday, despite Europa League success, and quickly set their sights on Frank – who has gained admirers for his work over an impressive seven-year period at the west London club.

After positive discussions over the weekend, there is a growing confidence that Frank will be the man to replace Postecoglou, PA understands.

Ange Postecoglou was sacked last week after two years in charge (John Walton/PA)

Frank’s current deal at Brentford runs until the summer of 2027 and contains a release clause reported to be in the region of £10million.

Brentford are expected to hold out for Frank’s release clause but, while an official approach from Tottenham is yet to occur, the Danish coach is expected to make the move across London.

The 51-year-old would take over a Spurs side which won the Europa League last month but finished 17th in the Premier League.

Poor domestic form during the 2024-25 season accounted for Postecoglou’s job as the Spurs board were forced to make “one of the toughest decisions” they have had to make in dismissing the head coach who ended a 17-year trophy drought.

“It is crucial that we are able to compete on multiple fronts and believe a change of approach will give us the strongest chance for the coming season and beyond,” a club statement on Friday read.

PA understands Tottenham have also relieved coaches Mile Jedinak, Nick Montgomery and Sergio Raimundo of their duties.

Ryan Mason left his role as Spurs first-team coach last week to take over as West Brom boss, which opens the door for Frank to bring in some of his own staff.

Another departure from Spurs this summer will be Scott Munn, who was made chief football officer at the club in 2023, PA understands.

Spurs technical director Johan Lange has remained in post and is set to renew allegiances with compatriot Frank.

Frank and Lange worked together at Danish club Lyngby before they both made their mark in the Premier League.

Lange attempted to bring Frank to Aston Villa in 2022 when he worked at the Midlands outfit.

Former Brondby boss Frank has developed a strong reputation in English football since he took over Brentford, with his tactical nous and man-management skills often lauded by rival managers and pundits.

After Frank guided Brentford to promotion in 2021, he quickly enabled them to compete strongly in the Premier League despite a modest budget and has continued to be linked to a number of high-profile vacancies in recent years.