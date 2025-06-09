Scotland prop Zander Fagerson to miss Lions tour with calf injury

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson has been ruled out of this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour with a calf injury, head coach Andy Farrell has announced.

The Glasgow Warriors tight head will be replaced in the squad by Ireland and Connacht’s Finlay Bealham.

The news comes a day before the squad – minus those involved in the Premiership Rugby and URC finals – were due to fly to Portugal for a training camp.

England pair Jamie George and Asher Opoku-Fordjour will also join the group preparing at Quinta do Lago.

Head coach Farrell said: “It’s tough on Zander to miss out so close to the tour, but now Finlay gets an opportunity to come in and add to the group.

“This is unfortunately part and parcel of the game, so we always have to be prepared for that.

“But it’s great to be finally at the stage where we can get onto the training ground and get to work with these players.”

The Lions face Argentina in Dublin on June 20 before beginning their tour of Australia, which features three Tests against the Wallabies.