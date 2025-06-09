Scotland boss Steve Clarke happy as strikers seize chance against Liechtenstein

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke was delighted to see his strikers seize his pre-match challenge in a 4-0 win over Liechtenstein.

Clarke’s decision to start with a 4-4-2 formation in the Vaduz friendly paid off as Che Adams grabbed a hat-trick and George Hirst netted his first international goal.

After only scoring once in his previous 19 internationals, Adams kick-started the comfortable win with a fourth-minute strike to ease the nerves after Friday’s 3-1 Hampden defeat by Iceland.

“That’s one thing we spoke about in the dressing room, getting a fast start,” Clarke said.

“Our players had a little bit of anger in the performance at the start of the game. They knew that they’d let themselves down in the previous match.

“So, to start well and get the early goal makes it more comfortable and it’s nice to build on that with another three goals. Teams maybe win here but not too many come and score four goals.

“It’s been a while since the strikers scored.

“I spoke to both of them before the game. I said, if ever there was a game where they could both play up top, this was it. If ever there was a game where they could both get on the scoresheet, this was it.”

Adams headed home with the last action of the game to net Scotland’s first hat-trick since John McGinn struck a treble against San Marino in 2019.

“Obviously, in the second half, when I’m making substitutions, I’m leaving Che on because he’s got two,” Clarke said. “That’s the first hat-trick for a Scotland player since 2019 so it’s nice for Che, and it’s nice for George to get off the mark international wise.”

Lennon Miller had a major hand in both of Adams’ first-half goals and the Motherwell midfielder showcased the range and quick tempo of his passing throughout.

“Really good,” Clarke said of the 18-year-old’s performance. “Him and Billy (Gilmour) were good in the midfield. It wasn’t easy to pass the ball, the pitch was a bit sticky, but both of them were at it.

“We know what Lennon can do. He’s a big prospect for us. It’s nice to get these players on the pitch at an early age where you can start to give them international experience.”

Clarke handed out five debuts with Ross Doohan rewarded for cutting a family holiday short to answer a goalkeeping emergency with a start.

As eventful as the last few days have been for the outgoing Aberdeen goalkeeper, he had no saves to make in the game and very little action of any sort in the second half.

Clarke said: “With the experience he has got, 27 years of age, been around different clubs, sometimes on loan, sometimes permanent, he came in, was mature.

“He didn’t have a lot to do but what he did he did very cleanly, so I’m pleased for Ross.”

Josh Doig, Andy Irving, Connor Barron and Kieron Bowie all made their first Scotland appearances off the bench.

“It was an opportunity to give these younger players, hopefully the next generation of Scotland caps, the one that sets them on the road,” Clarke said.

“Now it’s up to them to make it difficult for me to leave them out of the squad.

“But if you look at the team that’s on the pitch at the end of the game, it’s maybe a little glimpse into the future.”