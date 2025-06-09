Nothing will change – Cristiano Ronaldo intends to remain at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed he intends to stay with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

There had been speculation – fuelled by FIFA president Gianni Infantino – the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could join a club competing in this summer’s Club World Cup on a short-term deal.

The 40-year-old had also hinted his future could lie elsewhere when he posted a message on social media at the end of Al Nassr’s season that read: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written.”

But speaking after Portugal’s triumph over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday – in which Ronaldo scored his 138th international goal – the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star said he would not be moving on.

“Future? Nothing will change. Al Nassr? Yes,” the forward told reporters.

Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro League side in December 2022 after a second spell at United ended in controversy following an interview in which he criticised the Premier League club.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was responsible for some of the rumours about Ronaldo (Nick Potts/PA)

His contract in Riyadh was due to expire this summer, prompting speculation linking him with Brazilian club Botafogo, who are involved in the Club World Cup.

Infantino added credence to the reports by saying “Ronaldo might play for one of the teams” featuring at the tournament in the United States and that “there are discussions with some clubs”.

This comes after Infantino and governing body FIFA were criticised over the manner in which they handed a host nation spot at the event to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami without them winning Major League Soccer.