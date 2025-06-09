Luke Wood takes England return in his stride after ‘weird’ PSL experience

Nerves were never likely to be an issue on Luke Wood’s England comeback, with the left-armer returning to the fold just a month after he was caught up in the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan.

Wood was playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League when political tensions between the two nations developed into military clashes over the disputed Kasmir region, forcing both the PSL and Indian Premier League to be suspended.

Overseas players left the country as concerns grew, but the Lancashire seamer was among those who returned to finish the tournament after a short hiatus, playing two more games in Rawalpindi.

With that experience in his recent past, the 29-year-old was unlikely to be fazed by his return to the international stage after 21 months.

He made the perfect start in Sunday’s series-clinching T20 win over the West Indies, pinning Evin Lewis lbw with his very first ball, and was later named player of the match after taking two for 25 in a contest dominated by the bat.

“It was a weird dynamic to be in. You don’t know what to believe and we get told to wait for the facts from certain people,” he said of his interrupted stay at the PSL.

“When we left it was the right time to go, but credit to them for making it a safe place for people to come back to.

“I understand the lads with young families might not have wanted to go back for certain reasons, but, for me personally, once I was told it was fine I was happy to go back and credit to them for getting it on.

“As players we’re there to play cricket. If it’s not safe we go, if it is safe we play. It hasn’t put me off at all, it’s part and parcel of the world. Pakistan and India have disagreements over that piece of land.

“This time it extended a bit too far for what we would like, but it’s nothing you can control. The security they have in Pakistan is amazing and they looked after us really well. That’s all you can ask for.”

Wood was described as a “point of difference” by captain Harry Brook, with his left-arm angle and ability to bowl fast, swinging yorkers making him a potent threat with the new ball.

He has a happy knack of striking with the opening delivery of the innings too, Lewis’ dismissal following in the footsteps of Tim Seifert and Ben McDermott at the PSL.

“It’s a method I’ve got, I pride myself on starting well,” he said.

Luke Wood (right) celebrates his first-ball dismissal of Evin Lewis (Nigel French/PA).

“That is a big thing for me and it’s big for the team, to set the tone well. That’s what my main role is. Warm-up wise, before a game, I do everything I can to be really ready for that first ball. it’s not a loosener, it’s full on.

“A lot of my strength is up front, a lot of the stuff I bowl in my warm-up is focused around that first ball.

“But I don’t want to be pigeon-holed as someone who just bowls at the start, I’ve always said that, and I’ll work on what I need to work on to become just as well renowned at the death too.”

The West Indies tour concludes with Tuesday’s third T20 in Southampton, when England will be hoping to wrap up a second series sweep in a row under Brook’s captaincy.