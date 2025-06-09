Jude Bellingham misses England training due to funeral but could face Senegal

Jude Bellingham missed training on Monday due to a family funeral but will be available for England’s season-ending friendly against Senegal.

The 21-year-old started Saturday’s snoozefest in Barcelona as Thomas Tuchel’s side continued their winning start to World Cup qualification with a 1-0 triumph against minnows Andorra.

England round off the campaign with Tuesday’s friendly against Senegal at the City Ground in Nottingham, where Bellingham is ready to feature despite sitting out training due to a personal matter.

The Football Association said: “24 players are out training at St. George’s Park this afternoon. Jude Bellingham is absent to attend a family funeral and will return to camp later today.”

Ollie Watkins withdrew from the camp on Friday due to a minor injury, with Bukayo Saka and Conor Gallagher left out of the 23-man squad for Andorra.