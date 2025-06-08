Tottenham sack women’s head coach Robert Vilahamn

Tottenham have sacked women’s first team head coach Robert Vilahamn after two years in charge.

Vilahamn led the club to an FA Cup final in his first season at the club alongside a sixth place finish but Tottenham have decided to part ways with the 42-year-old after Spurs finished second-bottom in the Women’s Super League this campaign.

The Swedish coach joined in 2023 and was handed a three-year contract extension last July but only relegated Crystal Palace conceded more goals than Vilahamn’s side in a disappointing season.

Tottenham managing director Andy Rogers said: “There have been some special moments during Robert’s tenure, including reaching the FA Cup final for the first time.

“However, results and performances this season have not been to the level we would expect and now is the right time to make a change.

“We should like to thank Robert for his professionalism and efforts over the past two seasons, and we wish him well for the future.”