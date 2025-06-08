Tijjani Reijnders ‘really excited’ to link up with Man City for Club World Cup

Tijjani Reijnders “could not wait” to undergo his medical with Manchester City and expects to be in their squad for the Club World Cup.

The 26-year-old Netherlands midfielder has agreed a five-year contract to move to City from AC Milan for 55million euros (approximately £46million) and told Italian media he had spent Sunday conducting a medical with Pep Guardiola’s side.

City will play their first match of the Club World Cup against Morocco’s Wydad AC on June 18 and the arrival of Reijnders could also impact the future of Jack Grealish at City.

Reijnders told Gazzetta: “The medical? I couldn’t wait to do it. The plan is to take part at the Club World Cup with City. I’m really excited about that.

“Doing that means I’ll get to know my new team-mates soon.”

Reijnders was a bright spark in a disappointing season for Milan, who only finished eighth in Serie A, missing out on qualification for Europe.

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish could leave this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

Reijnders, who joined the Italian giants from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023, scored 15 goals in 2024-25 and will bolster Guardiola’s midfield options following the departure of Kevin De Bruyne.

As first reported by the Daily Telegraph on Wednesday, England international Grealish looks set to miss out on City’s final 35-man squad for the Club World Cup.

The 29-year-old was not summoned from the bench in last month’s FA Cup final defeat by Crystal Palace and omitted from the squad for the last game of the season at Fulham altogether.