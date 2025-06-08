The best year of my life – Craig Bellamy relishing unbeaten start as Wales boss

Craig Bellamy has enjoyed the “best year of my life” as he plots to take Wales a step closer to the World Cup in Belgium on Monday.

Bellamy remains undefeated after nine games – five wins and four draws – and the Welsh record of 10 matches unbeaten, set under Mark Hughes between 2001 and 2003, will be equalled by avoiding defeat in Brussels.

The Group J qualifier at the King Baudouin Stadium will be the final fixture of Bellamy’s first 12 months in the job after his appointment last summer.

Craig Bellamy pictured at a Wales training session ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Belgium (David Davies/PA)

“It would be a huge push (to win for qualification). But whatever it will be, it rolls on if we get beat,” said Bellamy.

“But it’s going to happen. Do I live in fear of it? Not at all. I don’t live that way.

“I’ve had so many setbacks in my life, it’s OK. I’m still here. And I’ve actually just had the best year of my life. This has been the best.

“How did I get that at 45? It’s what I’ve been waiting for but, at the same time, it’s like I don’t know what’s around the corner. I don’t.

“But I know what I’m going to do. Enjoy everything. The good, the bad, whatever it is.

“Maybe I look too deep into stuff or maybe not. I try not to. But we’re here for a tiny, short time.”

Group leaders Wales are six points clear of Belgium after beating Liechtenstein 3-0 on Friday.

The Dragons have taken seven points from their first three qualifiers, while Belgium began their campaign with a 1-1 draw in North Macedonia on Friday.

That six-point gap has put early pressure on Belgium, who have won only one of their last eight games and are under new management in former Napoli and Lyon boss Rudi Garcia.

Bellamy, however, has played down what protecting Wales’ unbeaten record against Belgium – eighth on the FIFA world rankings – would mean to him.

“It’s always nice, but I don’t live waking up every morning thinking like, ‘oh, please, don’t lose this’,” said Bellamy.

“No. Play well. We’ve done everything we could. That’s the honest truth.

“This week’s been top. And it’s been top since I’ve just loved every moment because they train, they work, they show up, and to have that is amazing.

“I don’t to have say, ‘that wasn’t good enough, no, we need to be sharper’. Never once I had to. So they give you energy.”

Wales are again without Leeds winger Daniel James, who has failed to recover from illness after missing the Liechtenstein win.

Daniel James again misses out for Wales in Belgium through illness (David Davies/PA)

Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams also misses out after rolling his ankle against Liechtenstein.

Bellamy said: “Dan just couldn’t recover from his illness. It knocked him back a bit. It’s a shame but it’s OK.

“We’d love Neco, we’d have loved everyone, but we don’t have them.”

“I’ve never once moaned about it before and I’m not going to start now. We have good enough players.

“Of course we’d like them but they’re not going to be here. Let’s make sure they’re in a good position for when they come back.”

Cardiff defender Dylan Lawlor has been called in as cover for Williams.