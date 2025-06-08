Oleksandr Usyk sends Donald Trump ‘live in my house for one week’ message

Oleksandr Usyk has invited United States president Donald Trump to live in his house for one week to better understand what is unfolding in the war in Ukraine.

Trump vowed to resolve the conflict “in 24 hours” upon taking office but more than three years on from Russia president Vladimir Putin launching a full scale invasion of Ukraine, no end appears in sight.

Usyk, the former undisputed world champion at cruiserweight and heavyweight, painted a bleak picture of what life is like in Ukraine and believes Trump needs to have a clearer comprehension of the situation.

“I advise American president Donald Trump to go to Ukraine and live in my house for one week, only one week,” Usyk, the WBC, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion, told the BBC.

Oleksandr Usyk is the WBC, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion (Nick Potts/PA)

“Watch what is going on. Every night there are bombs, rockets flying above my house.

“People who don’t live in Ukraine, who don’t support Ukraine, who haven’t watched what’s going on, don’t understand what’s going on.”

Usyk, who has won all 23 of his professional contests, is currently in a training camp to prepare for a rematch with IBF champion Daniel Dubois on July 19 at Wembley Stadium.

“I worry about what happens in my country,” 38-year-old Usyk added. “It’s very bad because Ukrainian people have died. It’s not just military people – children, women, grandmothers and grandfathers, too.”