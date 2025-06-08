I’m proud to represent the Americans that look like me – Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff wants her French Open victory to give hope to “Americans that look like me”.

Gauff beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set final to secure her maiden Roland Garros title.

The 21-year-old, now a two-time grand slam champion, says she wants to bring “hope and light” to black Americans who feel under-represented.

“It means a lot and obviously there’s a lot going on in our country right now,” she said.

“But just to be able to be a representation of that and a representation of, I guess, people that look like me in America who maybe don’t feel as supported during this time period, and so just being that reflection of hope and light for those people.”

Gauff won the WTA Finals in Riyadh in November, days after the re-election of US President Donald Trump.

“I remember after the election and everything, it kind of felt (a) down period a little bit,” she added. “My mum told me during Riyadh, ‘Just try to win the tournament just to give something for people to smile for’.

“So that’s what I was thinking about today when holding that (trophy).

“And then seeing the flags in the crowd means a lot. You know, some people may feel some type of way about being patriotic and things like that.

“But I’m definitely patriotic and proud to be American and I’m proud to represent the Americans that look like me and people who kind of support the things that I support.”

Gauff is scheduled to play at the Berlin Open, beginning a week on Monday, to kick off her preparations for Wimbledon.

But she said: “I haven’t thought that far ahead. Obviously I’m going to take some days off, for sure.

“I’m signed up for Berlin right now. We’ll see if I play or not. This part of the season is new just because of the fact that it’s so short and I don’t know what I’m going to do yet, but I’ll have that conversation with my team and take their opinions and see what they think is best.

“For sure I’m going to rest and enjoy it and not go into training too quickly just because I feel like this stuff doesn’t happen too often, so you’ve just got to enjoy it.”