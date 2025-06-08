Emma Raducanu feeling ‘pretty good’ as she steps up Wimbledon preparations

Emma Raducanu felt “pretty good” after completing her first rigorous grass-court training session of the season as she manages an ongoing back issue in the build-up to Wimbledon.

The 2021 US Open champion, who suffered a second-round exit to Iga Swiatek at the French Open, has been hindered by persistent spasming for much of 2025.

She is set to play at Queens this week, with grand slam action at the All England Club scheduled to start on Monday, June 30.

Emma Raducanu has suffered ongoing back issues (John Walton/PA)

“I got back (from Paris) last week and then I got straight back on the court,” Raducanu told a press conference.

“I had a small interruption with a bit of a back spasm again, which was a bit annoying and that hindered my grass prep. But the last few days I have managed to get on the grass.

“I can’t really predict the future. I know I have been managing my back for the last few weeks now and it’s something that comes and goes.

“It can be frustrating. I try not to let it get to me because I have a pretty good feel when it happens of how to manage it. All I can do is deal with what’s in front of me

“Today was the first day I opened it up and played points on the grass. It is pretty early days and I can’t say I have had a lot of prep on it. But I felt pretty good today.”

Raducanu, right, is poised to partner Katie Boulter in the doubles at Queens (Jonathan Brady/PA)

British number two Raducanu, who is ranked 41st in the world, was dismantled 6-1 6-2 by reigning champion Swiatek at Roland Garros.

Subject to overcoming a qualifier, she could face current Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the second round at Queens, while she is set to pair up with British number one Katie Boulter in the doubles.

“Playing a doubles match with Katie will hopefully give me a good feel for that surface and it will be positive,” the 22-year-old said.

“I really like playing with Katie. We’ve practised a few times together in the past at Billie Jean King Cup ties.”