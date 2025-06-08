Alisson Becker expecting Liverpool to take up contract option

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker expects the Premier League champions to extend his contract by an additional year.

The Brazil international’s current deal at Anfield is due to expire next summer.

Alisson, who has made 298 appearances for the Reds since joining from Serie A side Roma in 2018, also intends to one day return to play for Brazilian club Internacional.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates Liverpool’s Premier League title success (Peter Byrne/PA)

With long-term understudy Caoimhin Kelleher having completed a transfer to Brentford, the 32-year-old will face competition from Georgia international and former Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili next season.

“I’ve never been able to plan long-term,” Alisson told a press conference ahead of his country’s World Cup qualifier against Paraguay, according to the Liverpool Echo.

“Obviously now I have one year left on my contract and another year of club option, which they will probably exercise.”

Alisson has won two Premier League titles with Liverpool, in addition to the Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Before moving to Italian football in 2016, he launched his career with Porto Alegre-based Internacional.

Neymar, Thiago Silva and former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho are among the Brazilian stars to have recently returned to play in their homeland following successful spells in Europe.

“I talk to athletes who have made this move to return, some have had good experiences, others not,” said Alisson.

“Each one will have their own experience but I want to return, especially to Inter. I don’t know when it will happen, but I still want to do it at a high level. That’s what I have planned.”