Thomas Tuchel unhappy with England attitude in laboured victory over Andorra

Frustrated Thomas Tuchel felt England “played with fire” due to their lack of “seriousness and urgency” towards the end of their unconvincing World Cup qualification 1-0 win against minnows Andorra.

Boos greeted the final whistle, just as they did at half-time, after the 6,950 travelling fans watched the Euro 2024 runners-up put in a limp performance against the side ranked 173rd in the world.

England failed to turn their dominance into a goal as the first half ended scoreless, with Harry Kane finally making the breakthrough when turning in star man Noni Madueke’s cross in the 50th minute.

But Tuchel’s side failed to kick on in Barcelona and the skipper’s third goal in as many games under the German boss proved the difference in an underwhelming win against obdurate Andorra.

“I didn’t like the attitude how we ended the game,” Tuchel said after his first away match in charge.

“I liked the attitude how we started the game, the first 25 minutes, but I didn’t like the last 25 minutes, the last half an hour.

“I think we lacked the seriousness and the urgency that is needed in a World Cup qualifier.

Harry Kane’s goal early in the second half was all England had to show against the minnows (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“We played with fire and I didn’t like the attitude in the end. I didn’t like the body language and I think it was not what the occasion needed.”

England tightened their grip at the top of Group K by continuing their 100 per cent start to World Cup qualification and life under Tuchel.

“In the end we played with fire, honestly,” the head coach reiterated at the RCDE Stadium. “I felt it almost like in a cup game where the favourite does not smell the danger.

“I didn’t feel a team that is aware it’s only 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier because we were not happy with ourselves.

England manager Thomas Tuchel (right) felt his players should have shown more quality (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I’m not blaming them, I even feel like (they felt) ‘OK, we’re not happy and this is stuck today, it will not happen today’.

“Step by step the energy dropped. We needed exactly the opposite but we couldn’t deliver and so we got away with a win.

“I think we still deserved the win and we have three wins and three clean sheets. From there we go.

“We will not stop to encourage them and make clear after we have a proper look at the match what we want from them.”

Supporters also want more from the players and Tuchel could not blame them for expressing their frustration in Spain, where he heard boos but not abusive songs from some about Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“The booing is OK,” the England head coach said. “First of all, the support was amazing, unbelievable. They created a fantastic atmosphere for a match like this.

“When I came out, straight away I was excited and they made it a very special atmosphere first of all.

“They were underwhelmed and not happy with our performance, especially how we ended the first half, so I don’t think we can blame them for that.

“We cannot even blame them how we ended the match. In the opposite. I thought they were fantastic throughout the whole match.

“I did not hear anything about what you said about abusive songs or chants, so if it happens of course it’s not acceptable but I didn’t hear it.”