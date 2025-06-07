Liam Dawson: I’m ready to embrace unexpected revival of my England career

Liam Dawson is ready to embrace the unexpected revival of his England career, having spent the last three years learning to let it go.

Dawson’s international CV has been more stop than start since he debuted in 2016, a frequent squad member who collected just 20 caps across all three formats before an abrupt halt seemingly saw the left-arm spinner consigned to the past.

As England searched far and wide for slow bowling solutions in red and white ball cricket, he quietly levelled up at Hampshire to become one of the most productive performers on the county circuit.

On Friday, the 35-year-old finally returned to the fold for Harry Brook’s first T20 as captain and gave his team-mates a strong reminder of what they have been missing.

He walked away as player-of-the-match after picking up four for 20 against the West Indies – his best figures in an England shirt – and a chance to end his playing days on a stage he had almost given up on.

“I had got to an age where I probably thought international cricket was gone,” he admitted.

“In my domestic career, I’ve tried to go out there and just enjoy playing for whoever I’m playing for. It was about going out there and not worrying about playing for England.

“I think that can hamper you sometimes so I’ve not really worried about that. I’m at an age now where I know that I’m close to finishing.

“I’m on the edge of that. So now it’s just about enjoyment, trying to work smarter in your training and just believing that you’re good enough.”

One man who has no doubt that Dawson has the quality to thrive is Brook. He was a driving force in bringing the all-rounder back into the fold and has earmarked him for a significant role at next year’s T20 World Cup on turning tracks in India and Sri Lanka.

“Personally, I think he’s been knocking on the door for years to try and solidify that spot and the performance we saw from him was awesome,” said Brook.

“Him and Adil Rashid working in tandem at both ends is going be good to watch in the coming years. He can also help the younger lads along the way, to have him in the inner circle when they are bowling is going to help us a lot.”

Dawson’s counsel could be particularly valuable for Jacob Bethell, whose electric batting and fielding is currently running ahead of his left-arm finger spin.

England are keen for him to develop into a genuine all-round package and having a seasoned campaigner as mentor may be the key that unlocks his full potential.

“I’d love to speak to him about bowling and I’m sure I’ll get to know him more as the series goes on,” said Dawson.

Dawson plans to assist Jacob Bethell (pictured) with his left-arm spin (Joe Giddens/PA)

“He’s a great talent. Watching him in the nets yesterday…he’s a freak. I’m sure he’ll play a lot for England.”

The series continues in Bristol on Sunday and concludes at Dawson’s stomping ground in Southampton on Tuesday, games he is surely inked in for already. Yet his experiences mean he has no intention of taking his shirt for granted.

He added: “I know how cricket works, you’ve got to be consistent and it’s only one game. So I’ll park this and go again. It would be nice to play at my home ground, if selected.”