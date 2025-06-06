Tottenham sack Ange Postecoglou weeks after Europa League success

Ange Postecoglou has been sacked by Tottenham despite leading the club to Europa League glory.

Postecoglou delivered on his promise of “always” winning in his second season thanks to the 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Bilbao on May 21.

It etched head coach Postecoglou’s name into the history books as only the third Spurs boss to taste European success and the first in 17 years to lift silverware – provoking an outpouring of affection from a previously split fanbase.

While Postecoglou divided opinion across two years in England and attracted criticism during a torrid 17th-placed Premier League campaign, his San Mames triumph appeared enough to earn him year three.

Postecoglou even delivered a mic-drop moment during a euphoric open-top bus parade in front of an estimated 220,000 people when he declared “season three is better than season two”, but chairman Daniel Levy had other ideas and has dismissed the man to deliver him a much-craved trophy.

“Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties,” a club statement read.

“We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the club. Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy, alongside legendary figures Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw.

“However, the board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the club for a change to take place.

“It is crucial that we are able to compete on multiple fronts and believe a change of approach will give us the strongest chance for the coming season and beyond.

“This has been one of the toughest decisions we have had to make and is not a decision that we have taken lightly, nor one we have rushed to conclude. We have made what we believe is the right decision to give us the best chance of success going forward, not the easy decision.”

Postecoglou released a statement via his agency CAA Base, saying: “When I reflect on my time as manager of Tottenham Hotspur, my overriding emotion is one of pride.

“The opportunity to lead one of England’s historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime.

“Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been installed as the bookmakers’ favourite to replace Postecoglou, who departs following a rollercoaster ride in his first Premier League role.

A run of eight wins from his first 10 league fixtures – despite the high-profile departure of Harry Kane – propelled Spurs to the summit but a sign of things to come was a thrilling loss to Chelsea in November, 2023 where several injuries occurred.

Fifth place in Postecoglou’s debut campaign still represented an impressive finish but cracks started to emerge during a 2-0 loss at home to Manchester City where some Tottenham fans were conflicted given a positive result would have put rivals Arsenal in the driving seat for the title.

A slow start to the 2024-25 campaign was followed by Postecoglou’s second season trophy claim and a strong run of form as Spurs emphatically defeated Manchester United, Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Guglielmo Vicario’s fractured ankle in a 4-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium was quickly followed by serious setbacks for Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven and Tottenham lost eight of their 11 league fixtures in a jam-packed December and January.

The Carabao Cup provided solace until a 4-0 loss at Liverpool in the last-four, which meant it was Europa League or bust for Postecoglou.

A last-16 tie with AZ Alkmaar was navigated and, while Postecoglou aimed a cupped ear celebration at his own fans away to Chelsea in April, he managed to get a sinking ship back on track to knock out Eintracht Frankfurt before Bodo/Glimt were thrashed in the semi-finals after supporters’ responded positively to the Australian’s call-to-arms.

It was then all eyes on San Mames, where Postecoglou’s bold second season declaration came to fruition.

Brennan Johnson’s first-half goal proved the difference as Spurs clinched a narrative-busting 1-0 win but euphoric celebrations in Spain, at an open-top bus parade and during a carnival final-day atmosphere were played out against a backdrop of uncertainty over the future of Postecoglou.

Even though Postecoglou expressed his desire to take Tottenham to the “next level” and received public backing from various players, chairman Levy has dismissed the Greek-born coach.