The sun will still rise – Coco Gauff more relaxed ahead of second French Open final

Coco Gauff says she has learned the lessons of her last French Open final as she prepares for another shot at the title.

Gauff reached the Paris showpiece in 2023 but was rolled over 6-4 6-2 by defending champion Iga Swiatek.

The 21-year-old feels she is now better equipped to add a maiden Roland Garros title to the US Open she won two years ago.

“My first final here I was super nervous, and I kind of wrote myself off before the match even happened,” she said.

“Obviously here I have a lot more confidence just from playing a grand slam final before and doing well in one.

“I think going into Saturday I’ll just give it my best shot and try to be as calm and relaxed as possible. Whatever happens, happens.

“I think just realising how minuscule it is, everybody is dealing with way bigger things in life than losing a final. And realising however many players wanted to be in this position.

“I’m sure there are hundreds of players who would kill to win or lose a final, so just knowing that makes me realise how lucky and privileged I am to be in this position.

“At first I thought it would be the end of the world if I lost, but you know, the sun still rose the next day. So knowing, regardless of the result, the sun will still rise.

“Especially being in a city like Paris, I was walking around the next day, and no one knew that I lost, and no one cared. I was just realising that how big the moment seems in our lives is not as big in the grand scheme of things.”

Gauff’s opponent is the same player she beat at Flushing Meadows, Aryna Sabalenka.

The Belarusian is a different prospect these days having taken over from Swiatek, whom she beat in the semi-final, as world number one.

Aryna Sabalenka awaits Gauff in the final (Jon Buckle/PA)

Sabalenka, 27, is a three-time grand slam champion but is also bidding for a first at Roland Garros.

She said: “I have to go out there on Saturday and I have to fight and I have to bring my best tennis, and I have to work for that title.

“Yeah, I’m ready. I’m ready to go out and I’m ready to fight. I’m ready to do everything it’s going to take to get the win.”