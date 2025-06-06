Reece James hoping to make it a family affair on the England scene this summer

Reece James is hoping to make it a family affair on the England scene this summer.

The Chelsea defender wants to pin down his place in Thomas Tuchel’s side in the upcoming games against Andorra and Senegal while his sister Lauren has overcome injury to be named in the Lionesses squad for Euro 2025 in July.

James is delighted for his younger sister and knows the siblings are making their parents proud.

Reece James is hoping to nail his position down in Thomas Tuchel’s side (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I’m delighted for her,” the right-back said. “She obviously got injured with England at the back end of the season, and I’m happy she got selected to represent England going into another Euros.

“I’ve spoken to her briefly yesterday, I know she’s focused on training and trying to get her body right for the tournament.

“The family are very much happy. Both of us representing our country, they’re proud.”

James has some competition if he wants to make the right-back position his own for next summer’s World Cup, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker also in contention.

The 25-year-old has had an excellent campaign for Chelsea, leading them to Europa Conference League glory and Champions League qualification, with the chance of more silverware to come with the start of the Club World Cup later this month.

He believes he is going in the “right direction” and is not fazed by competition for places.

“I had a difficult two or three seasons, always being injured and coming back and breaking down again, and it was tough,” he admitted. “It takes a lot out of you when you have so many setbacks.

“This season, I feel like I’ve come on leaps and bounds, playing on a consistent basis, getting selected for England again. I’m feeling strong, and for sure, I’m moving in the right direction.

“It’s something I’m used to, playing or competing with world-class players.

“They’re two phenomenal players in my position.