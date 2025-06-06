Ollie Watkins withdraws from England squad as precaution over minor injury

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has withdrawn from the England squad due to a minor injury.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are preparing for Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra in Barcelona before hosting Senegal in a friendly at the City Ground on Tuesday.

Watkins was part of England’s training camp in Spain this week but the Football Association has confirmed the 18-cap Euro 2024 semi-final hero will play no part in the June double-header.

“Ollie Watkins will play no part in England’s forthcoming fixtures against Andorra and Senegal,” read an update from the governing body.

“The Aston Villa striker has withdrawn from the squad as a precaution due to a minor injury.

“A 25-man squad will now continue preparations for Saturday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.”