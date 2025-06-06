Manchester United confident of strengthening squad during transfer window

Manchester United are understood to be confident that they can continue to strengthen their squad this summer after making reductions in the player wage bill and other cost savings.

The club posted a pre-tax loss of £3.1million for the third quarter of the fiscal year in results published on Friday, way down on losses of £83.6m for the same period in the prior year.

Total operating costs were down 20.4 per cent compared to the same quarter last year, driven by a reduction in the wage bill due to United’s involvement in the Europa League instead of the Champions League, plus the January loan exits of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony.

The reduction in costs was also attributable to the redundancy programme affecting non-playing staff, which began last year.

Marcus Rashford’s January loan exit to Aston Villa contributed to a reduced wage bill for the quarter for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chief executive Omar Berrada admitted the club’s 15th-place finish in the Premier League this season was “below our standards” and said there was a “clear expectation of improvement” next season.

Changes in personnel seem certain to be required to achieve that and, while United insiders say the club intend to be disciplined about any investment they make this summer in order to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), the reduction in operating costs alongside a 17.4 per cent increase in revenue does give them room for manoeuvre in the transfer market.

The club are close to completing the £62.5m signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves once his international duty is over and are also understood have a firm interest in Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, with contact having been initiated with the London club.

United posted a pre-tax loss of just under £36m for the nine months of the accounting period to date, significantly down on the loss of £89.2m at the same stage in the prior year.

The club posted a pre-tax loss of £130.7m last year, raising concerns they might struggle to comply with PSR, where non-allowable losses must not exceed £105m over a three-year period.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is understood to be a player United are firmly interested in (Bradley Collyer/PA)

However, the PA news agency understands the accounts of UK-based Red Football Limited are those primarily relied upon by the Premier League and UEFA when determining compliance with their respective financial rules, rather than the results of the plc.

The pre-tax loss for Red Football in the year ended June 30, 2024 was £36.25m, over £94m less than the plc’s losses.

United were found to be compliant with PSR for the most recent assessment period up to June 30, 2024.