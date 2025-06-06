Kasey McAteer scores as Republic of Ireland and Senegal play out draw in Dublin

Kasey McAteer scored his first international goal for the Republic of Ireland as they played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Senegal in Dublin.

The Irish delivered a performance full of industry in their first-ever encounter with the Senegalese at the Aviva Stadium.

Leicester’s McAteer and Ipswich’s Jack Taylor made their first starts for Ireland with head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson looking at his options ahead of the beginning of the World Cup qualifying campaign in September.

Republic of Ireland’s Robbie Brady (right) and Senegal’s Abdallah Sima battle for the ball (Evan Treacy/PA)

Senegal, ranked 19th by FIFA, some 41 places higher than the Republic, named an experimental side with only two starters remaining from their recent World Cup qualifying win over Togo.

The west African side started brightly, controlling possession in the early stages and keeping the pressure on Ireland with two corners.

However, Ireland grew in stature throughout the first half and opened the scoring through McAteer in the 21st minute when Senegal failed to clear a corner.

Ryan Manning crossed and Nathan Collins headed it on to McAteer. His initial header was wonderfully saved by Yehvann Diouf, but the forward kept his composure to control the rebound and fire it home.

The Irish stayed on the front foot for the rest of the half, showing good energy as they moved the ball quickly between defence and attack, seeming to rattle the Senegalese, who were defending a 20-match unbeaten run.

Antoine Mendy had the visitors’ best chance of the half, but he screwed his shot from the edge of the box high and wide.

Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, recently signed by Brentford from Liverpool, had virtually nothing to do before the break.

The second half started in similar positive fashion for Ireland and Southampton’s Will Smallbone should have doubled their lead but shot straight at the keeper. Ryan Manning attempted to fire in the rebound but it was brilliantly blocked by Mendy.

With the game opening up, Senegal almost equalised moments later when Kelleher got the faintest of touches onto Krepin Diatta’s header which crashed against the crossbar.

After the hour mark, both sides made a series of changes, with Senegal introducing promising 21-year-old Lamine Camara, who has already played in the Champions League for Monaco, and Crystal Palace’s FA Cup winner Ismaila Sarr.

Camara almost made an immediate impact when his shot was deflected onto a post before being scrambled away by Kelleher.

Republic of Ireland’s Will Smallbone (centre) attempts a shot towards goal during the international friendly (Evan Treacy/PA)

The threat from Senegal grew as the game wore on. However Ismail Jakob’s ambitious effort to score from outside the box sailed high over the bar.

The Irish invited pressure by defending deeper late in the second half. McAteer, who had run tirelessly throughout, was replaced in the 80th minute as was Smallbone as the Republic turned towards fresh legs.

However, Senegal’s pressure told when substitute Sarr poked home in the 82nd minute shortly after Kelleher had saved with his feet.

Senegal had a free-kick on the edge of the box deep in injury time as tempers flared between the two teams, but Camara failed to get it over the defending wall.

The match did not have the feel of a friendly as both Ireland and Senegal went for the win, but ultimately both will be satisfied with the draw.