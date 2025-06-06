Jannik Sinner ends Novak Djokovic’s bid for 25th grand slam at French Open

Novak Djokovic came up short in his latest bid for a record 25th grand slam title as Jannik Sinner reached his first French Open final.

Djokovic, who turned 38 last month, was bidding to become the oldest winner of a major title.

But in Sinner – 15 years his junior – the Serbian was essentially playing a younger, fitter version of himself.

Jannik Sinner won his 20th consecutive grand slam match (Jon Buckle/PA)

It was a high-calibre contest befitting a semi-final between the current world’s best player and arguably the greatest of all time.

But it was Sinner who won the big moments and came out on top with a 6-4 7-5 7-6 (3) victory.

Sinner, who holds the US and Australian Open titles, is now on a 20-match winning streak at grand slams.

He will play defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed, in a blockbuster showdown on Sunday.

They may have won the last five grand slams between them, but it will be the first time they have met at one in a final.

Just to make Djokovic feel even older, it will be the first major final to be contested between two players born this century.

With Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff the last two women standing, Roland Garros will be the first grand slam to feature the top-two seeds from both the ATP and WTA draws in the finals since the 2013 US Open.

Djokovic has won three titles on the Paris clay but the surface was not his friend when Sinner broke in the first set after the ball kicked up violently off the dust and left him swinging at thin air.

Early in the second set Djokovic won a spectacular 26-shot rally, the pair exchanging drop shots before the Serb stretched to volley into an open court before milking the applause from the crowd.

Djokovic forced a first break point as Sinner served for the set and when the Italian netted a forehand, he was finally breached.

Novak Djokovic’s wait for the milestone 25th title goes on (Jon Buckle/PA)

But the 23-year-old hit straight back and, after Djokovic received medical treatment on his left thigh at the changeover, he wrapped up the second set.

Djokovic kept fighting and had three set points to take it into a fourth in a 10th game, but Sinner wriggled out of that hole and secured victory in the tie-break after three hours and 16 minutes.

Once again Djokovic proved he still belongs in the latter stages of the grand slams, but the wait for the milestone 25th title goes on.