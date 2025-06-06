Former Southampton boss Ivan Juric appointed Atalanta manager

Ivan Juric has been appointed as Atalanta’s next first-team manager just a couple of months on from presiding over Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Croatian endured a dreadful tenure at St Mary’s after taking the reins, four days before Christmas last year, winning just two of 16 matches and immediately resigning when their relegation was confirmed.

Before that, Juric had an ill-fated two-month stint at Roma from September to November 2024 but he has now signed a deal until June 30, 2027, to replace Gian Piero Gasperini at the Gewiss Stadium.

He has big shoes to fill in Bergamo as Gasperini guided Atalanta to a third-place finish in Serie A to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League, while he won the Europa League with them in 2023-24.

Juric – whose coaching CV includes three separate stints at Genoa in two-and-a-half years, followed by spells at Hellas Verona and Torino – will officially start his role from July 1.

“Atalanta BC is delighted to announce that Ivan Juric will be the club’s new men’s first-team manager, starting from 1 July 2025,” a statement on the club’s website read.