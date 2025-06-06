Carlo Ancelotti says first Brazil match was ‘special’ despite goalless draw

Brazil were held to a goalless draw away to Ecuador in Carlo Ancelotti’s first match in charge but the Italian still described his international debut as a manager as a “special” gift.

Clear-cut chances were limited during a lacklustre 90 minutes at Estadio Monumental with Brazil only able to manage two shots on target.

Ancelotti included a number of Premier League players in his first line-up with Alisson Becker, Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro and Richarlison handed starts, but the 0-0 draw keeps Brazil in fourth spot in the South America World Cup qualification standings.

The veteran coach, who started his managerial career in 1995, told CBF.com: “My first match in charge of a national team, my heart felt something special.

“I was on the bench for more than 1,800 matches and this one was special. I think I can make an assessment of this first period; I was happy with the reception. I feel delighted to work with the CBF and, for me, it is a gift to be here.”

The former Real Madrid boss, who has won five Champions League titles, acknowledged Brazil could improve with the ball ahead of his home debut with Paraguay in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, with Barcelona attacker Raphinha set to return after suspension.

“It was a very good match defensively,” Ancelotti reflected.

“I saw the team playing better with the ball, with a slightly more fluid game. It was a good draw and we left satisfied, with confidence for the next game.

“We have very good quality players. There is not much time to work, but there is the possibility of improvement because we have quality.

“I am sure that we will improve in attack. Today we were missing an important player (in) Raphinha.

“We have to play a game with more rhythm, mobility and intensity. I believe we will do that at our home ground.”