Lois Boisson’s dream French Open run ended in semi-final by Coco Gauff

Lois Boisson ran out of juice as her incredible French Open run was halted by Coco Gauff.

France’s Boisson, the world number 361, sent shockwaves around Roland Garros by becoming the first wildcard to reach the semi-finals.

The 22-year-old from Dijon proved she could cut the mustard having knocked out third seed Jessica Pegula and sixth-ranked Mirra Andreeva.

But world number two Gauff managed to dilute the Paris crowd with a composed 6-1 6-2 victory to set up a final showdown with top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka.

“Lois is an incredible player and for her to have the tournament she’s had, she’s shown she’s one of the best players in the world,” said the American.

“I hope we have many more battles in the future, especially here, Today it was just my day.

“I knew 99 per cent of the crowd would be for her. When they were chanting her name in my head I just chanted mine, to psyche myself up.”

It was a grand slam semi-final of enormous contrasts, Boisson’s career earnings before this tournament totalled just over £100,000 while Gauff – a year younger – has amassed nearly £18million.

However, Boisson will at least be £580,000 better off after her fortnight’s work in the French capital.

She can also console herself with a climb in the rankings of 296 places to 65 – she has gone from French number 24 to number one – and a likely wildcard for Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff, right, consoles Lois Boisson (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

Gauff, the French Open runner-up in 2022, opened up a 4-0 lead before most of the Court Philippe-Chatrier patrons had retaken their seats – presumably they had been for a boisson or two – following Sabalenka’s three-set win over Iga Swiatek.

The heavy topspin forehands which previously accounted for five players were not firing, and even when she got a break back at the start of the second set, Gauff quickly snuffed out the mini French revolution.

Victory was sealed in an hour and nine minutes to break French hearts while Gauff will get a second chance at glory in Paris on Saturday.