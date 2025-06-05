James Batchelor hopes to follow in brother Joe’s footsteps and win Challenge Cup

James Batchelor has plenty of incentive to lift the Betfred Challenge Cup with Hull KR at Wembley on Saturday and seize the upper hand in a lifelong case of sibling rivalry.

While major silverware still eludes the 27-year-old Rovers second rower, older brother Joe won the prestigious trophy with St Helens in 2021 and also has two Grand Final triumphs to his name.

James credits his riotous introduction to rugby league to the impact of his brother – his senior by three years – and is determined to emulate him when the Robins get another chance to end their 40-year trophyless streak against Warrington.

Batchelor told the PA news agency: “I definitely want what my brother’s got. He’s already got one and I want one to match it, and although there’s always been a rivalry between us I’m sure he wants me to get one because he knows how much it means to me.”

James Batchelor is determined to match the exploits of older brother Joe at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Batchelor admits the sibling rivalry between the pair was not always so healthy when they were growing up in West Yorkshire, with the younger brother eager to prove himself in games against much bigger and more physical friends.

“It could get pretty fierce at times,” recalled Batchelor.

“We were at each other 24-7, kicking lumps out of each other in the garden, and we drove our mum up the wall.

“But it definitely drove us both on, and I got used to playing with him and his mates who were a lot older than me. When they’re all going through growth spurts and I’m not growing, it definitely toughens you up because you have to get on with it and you get no sympathy at that age.”

Since joining Rovers in 2023, Batchelor has been integral to the club’s rise to the top of the Super League table, but was also part of the setbacks of losing the 2023 Challenge Cup final in heartbreaking fashion to Leigh, and last year’s Grand Final against Wigan at Old Trafford.

Batchelor believes those tough losses have equipped his club to kick on and put an end to a much-publicised streak without silverware, which stretches back to Rovers’ 1985 title win in what was then the Slalom Lager League.

“There’s a lot of factors that add up, including the excitement of being back at Wembley for the second time in three years, but also having that motivation to get rid of the hurt of those two losses and go one better this time,” he added.

“We said after the 2023 final that we could either fade away or learn from it and kick on, and that’s what we did. Every setback we’ve had at this club in recent years, we’ve been able to work on it and come back stronger.

“The 40-year thing is also a big deal, the taunting our supporters get about it, many of whom have been with us a long time and have been through it.

“All these things fuel the fire towards Saturday, and we definitely want to go out and win the trophy for our fans.”