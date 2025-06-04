Man Utd target Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo after Matheus Cunha move agreed

Manchester United are ready to step up interest in Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, the PA news agency understands.

The Red Devils have wasted little time starting Ruben Amorim’s rebuild after the club’s worst top-flight season in 51 years was compounded by their costly Europa League final loss to Tottenham.

United’s damaging defeat in Bilbao saw them miss out on Champions League qualification, yet a first campaign without European football since 2014-15 did not put off Wolves star Matheus Cunha.

The Brazil forward’s £62.5million move to Old Trafford is to be completed after international duty, when registration and visa requirements will be fulfilled for him to join on a five-year deal with an option for another season.

Matheus Cunha (right) and Bryan Mbeumo (centre) could be United team-mates next season (Steven Paston/PA)

Cunha scored 15 times in the Premier League last season and United are now pushing to bring in 20-goal Mbeumo from Brentford.

PA understands the Cameroon international, 25, has expressed a desire to move to Old Trafford over other options and there has been informal contact between the clubs.

United are ready to ramp up their attempts to bring in Mbeumo as they seek to strike another early agreement, but it remains to be seen how flexible Brentford are.

Mbeumo has a year left on his deal at the Gtech Community Stadium, with the option for another, and the Bees reportedly want a fee similar to the £62.5m Wolves received for Cunha.

United’s moves for proven Premier League players mark a change in tack, having tended to do business outside England’s top flight in recent years.

Mbeumo and Cunha would significantly aid a rebuild as the club navigate tight profitability and sustainability rules. Wide-ranging club restructuring under Ineos and a reduced wage bill through loans last season have helped on that front.