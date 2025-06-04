Man City close on Tijjani Reijnders as Jack Grealish looks set to miss CWC squad

Manchester City have agreed a fee with AC Milan for Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders while Jack Grealish looks set to be left out of the Club World Cup squad, the PA news agency understands.

City are set to pay 55million euros (approximately £46million) for the 26-year-old Reijnders, who has agreed a five-year contract to move to the Premier League.

The formalities of the deal are still to be completed but it appears City have landed their first major summer signing.

Reijnders was a bright spark in a disappointing season for Milan, who only finished eighth in Serie A, missing out on qualification for Europe.

Reijnders, who joined the Italian giants from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023, scored 15 goals in 2024-25 and will bolster Pep Guardiola’s midfield options following the departure of Kevin De Bruyne.

City will play their first match of the Club World Cup against Morocco’s Wydad AC on June 18 and the arrival of Reijnders could also impact the future of Grealish at City.

As first reported by the Daily Telegraph on Wednesday, the England international looks set to miss out on City’s final 35-man squad for the Club World Cup.

This comes after the 29-year-old was not summoned from the bench in last month’s FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace and omitted from the squad for the last game of the season at Fulham altogether.

Grealish appears to have fallen out of favour at City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Grealish, a £100million signing from Aston Villa four years ago, has fallen down the pecking order since playing a starring role in the 2023 treble-winning campaign and made just seven Premier League starts in 2024-25.

Not being involved in this summer’s tournament in the United States – in which City also play group games against Al Ain of Abu Dhabi and Juventus – could increase speculation over his future with other clubs reportedly interested.

Another midfielder who will not feature in the US is Mateo Kovacic, who has been ruled out following Achilles surgery.