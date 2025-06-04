Adam Idah confident he can handle the pressure at Celtic

Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah has insisted he can handle the pressure of life at Celtic after ending the domestic season on a high.

The 24-year-old, who completed a £9.5million switch from Norwich to Celtic Park last summer after a successful loan spell, finished the campaign with 20 goals despite making almost half his 53 appearances in all competitions from the bench.

However, he also suffered testing periods, not least after a video of him apparently vomiting from a taxi circulated on social media, prompting a stern defence from manager Brendan Rodgers.

Asked about the pressure, Idah said: “The pressure is a lot and you are expected to deliver. I think with my experience now, you have to put that behind you. You know what you are good at.

“If you don’t score for a couple of games, it is not helpful to listen to an ex-player. I am not really concerned with what he thinks – I am there to do my bit.

“I had a good run in the last few games, but I know it can turn quick. That is football. There have been plenty of games when I have gone without scoring, you have to stay focused and help the team.

“There is a lot of pressure at the club to be successful. It is good, I think. Every player wants to play at a big club, but what comes with a big club is the pressure.”

Rodgers’ backing – the Bhoys boss described him as “a great young professional” – was welcome, but Idah has vowed to continue to live his life despite having to do so in the spotlight at times.

He said: “At the end of the day I am a human being. I go out. I don’t have to stay inside all the time. It’s hard when people are videoing you, it can be quite upsetting, especially when the story is made out to be what it is not.

“It can be tough, but like I said, I am human and I’m going to carry on with my life.”

In the meantime, Idah faces the task of re-establishing himself in the Ireland team under new boss Heimir Hallgrimsson, with Evan Ferguson and Troy Parrott having edged ahead of him in the pecking order.

It was he who scored the winner after coming off the bench in the 2-1 Nations League victory over Bulgaria in March, and he will hope for a further taste of action in Friday night’s friendly against Senegal at the Aviva Stadium as Hallgrimsson attempts to build up a run of three wins in four games ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

He said: “We want to qualify for the World Cup and you want to be part of that, whether it is starting or off the bench. Even if you don’t come on you can always help the team.

“It is up to the manager. Of course I want the minutes, but qualifying is the most important.”